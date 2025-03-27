Mark Zuckerberg decides content from your actual friends is an 'OG' Facebook feature

Meta has spent the last few years remaking Facebook's main feed into a "discovery engine" that primarily serves up recommended content from pages, groups and accounts users don't already follow. But while the company has said the change is necessary to compete with TikTok, it's also frustrated Facebook users who miss seeing posts from people they actually know.

Now, Meta is trying to remedy this with a revamped "Friends" section of the app that will only show posts and content related to your Facebook friends. The company says the update is the first of many meant to bring "OG" features back into the 21-year-old social network.

With the update, the "Friends" tab of the Facebook app that used to only be for friend requests will now be home to a feed exclusively made up of content related to your friends. This includes feed and Story posts, as well as Reels, birthdays, friend requests and "people you may know suggestions."

While Meta is spinning the change as a part of a larger push to make Facebook feel more "social," it's not the first time the company has offered dedicated feeds for "friend only" content. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg showed off dedicated "friends" feed in 2022 amid the company's push to bring more recommendations to users' "home" feeds. That feed, which surfaces posts from friends in reverse chronological order, is still available, though it's somewhat buried in the app.

It's not clear what else Meta has in store for other "OG" Facebook features that could play on nostalgia for the 21-year-old social network. (Facebook's once infamous "poke" feature already had a brief resurgence last year.) But it's apparently a priority for Zuckerberg.