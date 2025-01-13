Mastodon will soon be owned by a nonprofit entity
Creator Eugen Rochko is giving up the reins.
At a time when Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have shown that the whims of one person can upend an entire social network, Mastodon's CEO and creator, Eugen Rochko, is heading the opposite direction. In a published today, the Mastodon team announced its intention to let a new nonprofit organization take over the company. In other words, Rochko is voluntarily handing over the reins to the service he founded almost a decade ago.
The company took some actions towards forming a US-based non-profit itself , and that entity will continue to exist as a "fundraising hub." However, the company as a whole will continue to headquarter its operations overseas. "We are taking the time to select the appropriate jurisdiction and structure in Europe," the company wrote, "Then we will determine which other (subsidiary) legal structures are needed to support operations and sustainability." Mastodon says the restructuring will take place within the next six months.
Rochko has made his stance against Musk clear. He told Musk to "" two years ago. He has also the recent "deeply troubling." While Mastodon has not been as obvious a player in terms of raw user numbers as, say, Threads or Bluesky in the post-X restructuring of social media, Mastodon might still find the most moral path forward.