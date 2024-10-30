Meta AI has more than 500 million users

Last month at Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg said that Meta AI was “on track” to become the most-used generative AI assistant in the world. The company has now passed a significant milestone toward that goal, with Meta AI passing the 500 million user mark, Zuckerberg revealed during the company’s latest earnings call.

The half billion user mark comes just barely a year after the social network first launched its AI assistant last fall. Zuckerberg said the company still expects to become the “most-used” assistant by the end of 2024, though he's never specified how the company is measuring that metric.

Meta’s assistant isn’t the only AI tool that’s boosting the company’s business. Zuckerberg said that AI improvements in its feed and video recommendations have led to an 8 percent increase in time spent on Facebook and a 5 percent increase for Instagram this year. Advertisers are also taking advantage of the company’s AI tools, he said, with more than 15 million ads created with generative AI in the last month alone. “We believe that there's a lot more upside here,” Zuckerberg said.

Outside of AI, Meta’s Threads app also continues to surge. The service now has “almost 275 million” monthly users, according to Zuckerberg. “It's been growing more than a million sign ups per day,” Zuckerberg said, adding that “engagement is growing too.”