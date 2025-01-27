Meta AI will now use your Facebook and Instagram activity to inform its recommendations

Meta is giving its AI assistant a better "memory" in an effort to make the chatbot more useful. The company's latest AI update allows the assistant to "remember certain details that you share with it in 1:1 chat" and uses your past activity on Facebook and Instagram to make more personalized recommendations.

With the change, which will initially be available to the US and Canada, Meta AI will be able to track your preferences based on information you share in chat with it. In a blog post, the company uses the example of food allergies and other dietary restrictions so meta AI will "remember" to recommend recipes that fit your requirements.

But the assistant will also be able to track other details about you, including information about your personal life and relationships. (Meta will allow you to track Meta AI's memories about you and remove specific details.) And, notably, Meta AI can now use your past activity across Facebook and Instagram to inform its interactions with you.

Meta

For example, the company notes that Meta AI may suggest weekend activities based on the location you've identified on your Facebook profile and specific Reels you've watched. Meta's systems know a lot about their users, so these types of recommendations could be pretty far reaching and as eerily-accurate as Meta's in-app advertising.

When asked for more details about what types of Facebook and Instagram activity may be used for these types of suggestions, a Meta spokesperson pointed to the company's Help Center. "Other information from your profile like your age and gender, and interests based on your activity across our products, such as the types of content, including ads, you view or interact with and how you interact with it," it states, "may be used to help personalize your interactions with AI."

The latest Meta AI updates comes amid increasing hype around China-based DeepSeek, an AI assistant that's currently the top app in Apple's App Store. The sudden popularity of the assistant, which was purportedly developed for less than $6 million, has rattled investors and some in the AI industry. Meta's Chief AI Scientist, Yann Le Cun, however, said Monday that "the market reactions to DeepSeek are woefully unjustified."