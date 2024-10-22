Meta and GoFundMe team up to streamline social media donations

Meta and GoFundMe have partnered up to simplify the process by which folks use social media to donate to charitable causes. GoFundMe links will still be shared via social media, but now they’ll boast a suite of improvements. This integration impacts both Instagram and Facebook.

The companies say the new GoFundMe links create an “interactive experience for potential donors.” To that end, there’s a big and bold new donate button that jettisons users to the official GoFundMe page to complete the transaction. The social media posts are also now dynamic, meaning they change in real time as the amount of money raised and the number of donors fluctuates.

GoFundMe

There’s also new “seamless” integration with Instagram Stories, which is handy. GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan said in a press release that this move was intended to “give organizations the tools to inspire a new generation of supporters to make a difference for the causes they care about.”