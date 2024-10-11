Meta 'found mistakes and made changes' to address Threads moderation issues

Meta will fix “mistakes” in how Threads enforces its rules after days of complaints about the company’s handling of content moderation on the service. In an update , Threads head Adam Mosseri said the company had already made some changes to address issues that have cropped up.

Mosseri’s comments come as Threads users have been increasingly vocal about Threads’ seemingly aggressive, and sometimes bizarre, moderation decisions. In one prominent example , a number of users reported that their accounts had been penalized for using the word “cracker” or “saltines.” Mosseri didn’t explain exactly why these types of mistakes occurred, but said that one of the company’s internal tools “ broke ,” which prevented human reviewers from seeing “sufficient context” about the posts they were moderating.

“For those of you who've shared concerns about enforcement issues: we're looking into it and have already found mistakes and made changes,” Mosseri wrote. “Most prominently, our reviewers (people) were making calls without being provided the context on how conversations played out, which was a miss. We’re fixing this so they can make the better calls and we can make fewer mistakes. We're trying to provide a safer experience, and we need to do better.”