Meta’s AI video editing features are coming to Instagram next year

Earlier this year, Meta previewed Movie Gen, an AI video editing tool that looked impressively realistic (at least in the sample clips it released). At the time, though, Meta said it was still a research project with no immediate plans to make the features available to users.

But it now seems that Movie Gen could arrive on Instagram sooner than later. Instagram's top exec Adam Mosseri posted a short video previewing the kind of seamless AI edits that will eventually be possible, saying that the company is "hoping to bring this to Instagram next year."

In the clip, Mosseri says that Meta is "working on some really exciting AI tools" for video creators. "You should be able to do anything you want with your videos," he says. "You should be able to change your outfit, or change the context in which you're sitting, or add a chain — whatever you can think of."

During the short clip, Mosseri's backdrop and outfit changes several times, including a brief shot where he looks like a Muppet-inspired character. Throughout the clip, the transitions look pretty seamless without obvious AI artifacts. Of course, that won't necessarily be the case once Movie Gen is actually available and videos of its abilities aren't entirely controlled by Meta. But if it works anything like Mosseri's teaser video, it could open up some interesting possibilities for Instagram creators.

It's probably not a coincidence that Meta is teasing the feature just days after OpenAI released its video generation model to subscribers. Meta has repeatedly said it wants its AI assistant to be the "most used" in the world and in an update that was also published today, the company said Meta AI has "nearly" 600 million monthly users.

Unfortunately, Mosseri didn't indicate exactly when Movie Gen features may actually arrive on Instagram, other than some time in 2025. But he did say that there would be "more to come" from the company.