Most US teens still use TikTok daily as ban looms

With a TikTok ban in the United States looking more and more likely, a new report from Pew Research on teen social media use underscores just how influential the app is among its youngest users. Not only is it one of the most-used social media services by teens, 57 percent of 13 to 17-year-olds scroll TikTok every single day, Pew reports.

The report underscores the impact a ban would have on teens. Sixty-three percent of teens report “ever” using the app, while 57 percent say they log on at least once a day. TikTok also has the highest percentage of teens reporting that they use the service “almost constantly,” with 16 percent. A little more than a third report checking the app “several times a day.”

Pew Research Center

Pew’s report arrives as TikTok is running out of options to avoid a ban in the United States. The company lost its initial legal challenge to a law requiring that parent company ByteDance sell the app or face a total ban in the country. TikTok has asked the courts for a temporary delay of the law, which is currently scheduled to take effect January 19, while it looks to take its next appeal to the Supreme Court.

Should the ban actually happen, Pew’s report suggests that YouTube and Instagram are best-positioned to benefit. YouTube was once again the most-used app among teens, with 90 percent of 13 to 17 year-olds saying they use the service and 73 percent reporting daily use. Meta’s Instagram, which ranked just below TikTok with 61 percent of teens, is another likely successor, though only half of teens said they check the app daily.