Nicolás Maduro bans X in Venezuela for 10 days amid Elon Musk dispute

Venezuela's president Nicolás Maduro has blocked X in the country for 10 days after claiming that the platform's owner Elon Musk had incited hatred and "violated" his own social network's rules. "Shame on Dictator Maduro," wrote Musk , who claimed that the incumbent president had committed "major election fraud."

Maduro, who also argued that his rivals were using the platform to stoke political unrest, said he greenlit a proposal by the national telecoms authority to "remove the social network X, formerly known as Twitter, from circulation in Venezuela for 10 days." That's according to the Associated Press , which said its reporters in the country were unable to access X after the proclamation. X does not have a public relations department that can be reached for comment.

While Musk has arguably fanned the flames of the situation in Venezuela, Maduro could be using him as a scapegoat so he has a pretext to temporarily block X and attempt to quash discussion of election results. The president claimed victory in July's presidential election, but the outcome has been disputed.

Independent exit polls and reviews of voting machine data indicated that Maduro's opposition, Edmundo González, may have received twice as many votes as the incumbent. The Maduro-controlled national electoral council however claimed that Maduro had a 52 percent share of the vote with González taking 43 percent. The council has not yet produced voting tallies as is required by law.