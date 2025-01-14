Pixelfed, Instagram's decentralized competitor, is now on iOS and Android
More than 11,000 new users have signed up this week.
Pixelfed is now available as a mobile apps for both iOS and Android. The open source, decentralized platform offers image sharing similar to Instagram. However, Pixelfed has no advertisements and does not share user data with third parties. The platform launched in 2018, but was only available on the web or through third-party app clients. The Android app debuted on January 9 and the iOS app released today.
Creator Daniel Supernault on Mastodon Monday evening that the platform had 11,000 users join over the preceding 24 hours and that more than 78,000 posts have been shared to Pixelfed to date. The platform runs on ActivityPub, the same protocol that powers several other decentralized social networks in the fediverse, such as Mastodon and .
Many Instagram users have been seeking out alternatives to the Meta-owned platform after the company said it would and to allow denigrating comments against women and trans people, among other changes. Meta also some links to Pixelfed on Facebook, treating them as spam and deleting those posts. A representative from the company said this was an error and that the posts would be reinstated.