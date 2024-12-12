Reddit is removing links to Luigi Mangione's manifesto

Reddit is taking down posts linking to the manifesto of the suspected shooter of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The company says it's enforcing a longstanding policy, but its actions have angered and frustrated some users.

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old who was arrested and charged with murder earlier this week, has been the subject of widespread fascination online since New York police first released images of the suspected killer. Small excerpts of the 261-word manifesto were published by the New York Times, while journalist Ken Klippenstein obtained and published it in its entirety on his Substack Tuesday. Links to Klippenstein's newsletter containing the manifesto began to disappear off Reddit, with some being removed by individual subreddits' community moderators and some being taken down by Reddit staff.

In a widely viewed post in r/popculturechat , a moderator explained that Reddit had instructed them to remove posts of the manifesto. "We have officially been notified by Reddit that we must adhere strictly to their site-wide rules regarding violent content," moderator clemthearcher wrote. "Specifically, Reddit has told us that we are not allowed to post Luigi Mangione's manifesto, even if it is reported neutrally."

Reddit removed a post linking to the manifesto in r/interestingasfuck, which had nearly 20,000 upvotes, which was later detailed in a lengthy post in r/subredditdrama. Posts were also removed from other subreddits, including r/witchesVsPatriarchy and r/antiwork. Engadget confirmed that the site now automatically blocks posts attempting to link to the Substack post with the manifesto.

Though the move has angered many Redditors, the company says it's not a new policy. A Reddit spokesperson confirmed that "manifestos related to violent acts" violate the company's violent content rules, which state:

Do not post content that encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual (including oneself) or a group of people; likewise, do not post content that glorifies or encourages the abuse of animals. We understand there are sometimes reasons to post violent content (e.g., educational, newsworthy, artistic, satire, documentary, etc.) so if you're going to post something violent in nature that does not violate these terms, ensure you provide context to the viewer so the reason for posting is clear.

The policy further refers to posts "containing mass killer manifestos or imagery of their violence" an example of violating content (Magione has not been accused of mass murder). The Reddit spokesperson confirmed that Redditors are permitted to discuss the manifesto, including news coverage of it, as long as they don't violate other aspects of the company's rules.

While it's not unusual for social media users to accuse a company of "censorship" amid disputes over content moderation, Reddit's actions come at a time when many online commentators have expressed sympathy for Mangione, who has become something of a " folk hero " in some corners of the internet. His actions have also put the American healthcare system under renewed scrutiny as people have shared their experiences with insurance company denials in the wake of the shooting.