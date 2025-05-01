Reddit will integrate AI Answers into its main search bar

Late last year, Reddit introduced its AI-powered search tool, Reddit Answers . Now, the company plans to make the feature even more prominent by adding it into Reddit's main sitewide search, CEO Steve Huffman said during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

"We are now working to integrate it into Reddit core search experience to further streamline the path from question to answer on Reddit," Huffman said. "Integrating into Reddit search means we want one search box. That'll be the primary search box, and you'll type your query in there, you'll get, potentially, your [Reddit] Answers, answer, or, you know, more of a traditional Reddit response, depending on what you're searching for."

Up to now, Reddit Answers, which is still labeled as being in "beta," has lived in its own section of the service. The feature summarizes conversations from across Reddit in response to queries that users may otherwise seek out by adding "Reddit" to their searches on Google. Huffman said that Reddit Answers, which recently became available to all US Redditors, as well as a handful of international markets, already has 1 million weekly users. That's only a small fraction of Reddit's 401 million weekly users, but adding it into Reddit's primary search box should give it a boost.

Huffman said the change is part of a broader strategy to improve search across Reddit. Reddit Answers, he said, could help make the service more accessible to new users and guide people who come to the site via search engines. The change could also be somewhat controversial — Reddit users aren't exactly known for loving big changes to the service — though Huffman acknowledged users may not always want an AI-generated summary in response to every search.

"Sometimes people will want the summarized, annotated, sterile answers from AI, and we're even building this ourselves in Reddit Answers," Huffman said. "But other times they want the subjective, authentic, messy, multiple viewpoints that Reddit provides."