Reporters Without Borders says it’s pressing charges against X

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said this week it’s pressing criminal charges against X (Twitter) in France related to a Kremlin disinformation campaign that used the nonprofit as a prop to spread fake news. The organization said legal means are its “last resort” in its fight against the bogus stories, designed to foster pro-Russia and anti-Ukraine sentiment, that festered on the platform. “X’s refusal to remove content that it knows is false and deceitful — as it was duly informed by RSF — makes it complicit in the spread of the disinformation circulating on its platform,” RSF director of advocacy Antoine Bernard said in a statement.

“These legal proceedings seek to remind X, a powerful social media company, and its executives that they can be held criminally responsible if they knowingly provide a platform and tools for disseminating false information, identity theft, misrepresentation, and defamation — offences punishable under the French Penal Code,” RSF attorney Emmanuel Daoud wrote.

RSF published an investigation in September detailing how a fabricated video was planted and spread by Russia on the Elon Musk-owned social platform. The fake clip was made to look like a BBC-produced one, including the news organization’s logo. It made the erroneous case that RSF conducted a study that revealed a large number of Ukrainian soldiers sympathizing with Nazism.

False claims that Ukraine is a pro-Nazi nation have been a common propaganda tactic used by Russia since its 2022 invasion. The narrative is designed to engender support for the Kremlin-initiated war, which is estimated to have killed a million or more Ukrainian people.

RSF’s investigation revealed that an account called “Patricia,” claiming to be a translator in France, planted the seed for the disinformation. However, the report discovered that the account’s profile picture was found on a Russian website featuring photos of blond women designed “to make avatars.”

RSF says that even the account’s name seemed to have been automatically generated by X. In addition, the organization says Grok, X’s AI chatbot with access to live data about the platform, claimed the account has “very strong opinions, often in support of Russia and Vladimir Putin, while severely criticizing Ukraine and its supporters in Europe.”

The investigation found the video then took off, spreading through a chain that included a pro-Kremlin Irish entrepreneur living in Russia, a Kremlin propagandist with a large following on Telegram and even Russian officials. It was also shared by “highly influential bloggers” known for unflinching support of Vladimir Putin.

“In this story, the Russian authorities have acted a bit like they were laundering dirty information,” an RSF representative said in a video about the investigation (translated from French) in September. “They took false information, they laundered it through official channels. And then, this piece of information that wasn’t actual information was reintroduced into public discourse to make it look credible.”

Russia’s bogus video was widely shared on X and Telegram. Reporters Without Borders says the clip’s viewership reached half a million combined views by September 13. To capture its frustration with the blow to its credibility, the nonprofit cited the quote (of unknown origin but often attributed to Mark Twain): “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”

RSF says it filed 10 reports with X of illegal content through the social channel’s reporting system required by the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA). “After a series of rejections from X and requests for additional information — which RSF provided — none of the reports resulted in the removal of the defamatory content targeting our organisation and its advocacy director,” RSF wrote.

In July, the US Justice Department said it uncovered and dismantled a Russian propaganda network using nearly 1,000 accounts to push pro-Kremlin posts on X. The DOJ claimed the accounts posed as Americans and were made using AI. In October, The Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk held multiple private calls with Vladimir Putin from 2022 into this year, describing the contacts as a “closely held secret in government.”

“X’s refusal to remove content that it knows is false and deceitful — as it was duly informed by RSF — makes it complicit in the spread of the disinformation circulating on its platform,” RSF director Bernard wrote in a statement. “X provides those who spread falsehoods and manipulate public opinion with a powerful arsenal of tools and unparalleled visibility, while granting the perpetrators total impunity. It’s time for X to be held accountable. Pressing criminal charges is the last resort against the disinformation and war propaganda that RSF has fallen victim to, which is proliferating on this ‘Muskian’ network.”