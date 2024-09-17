Snap is redesigning Snapchat and adding new AI powers

Since first introducing its generative AI assistant, Snap has been steadily ramping up the amount of AI in its app. Now, the company is adding a new slate of AI-powered features as it begins testing a larger redesign of the app.

Snap often brings new AI features to its Snapchat+ subscribers first, and the company is continuing the trend with a new feature called “My Selfie.” The feature uses selfies to create AI-generated images of users and their friends (if they also subscribe) in creative poses and situations. The company is also rolling out a new "grandparents lens" that uses AI to imagine what you might look like as a senior citizen.

Snapchat+ subscribers will also get access to a new AI feature in memories, which tracks users’ previously saved snaps. With the change, Memories will be able to surface photos and videos that have been edited with with AI-generated captions or new AR lens effects.

Additionally, Snap is making its chatGPT-powered MyAI assistant more powerful with the ability to “problem solve” based on photo snaps. The company says the assistant will be able to translate restaurant menus, identify plants and understand parking signs.

The new "simplified" Snapchat design. (Snap)

The new AI capabilities arrive as Snap is starting to test a larger redesign of its app that’s meant to make Snapchat, long criticized for a confusing interface, simpler and more intuitive. The new design will bring conversations between friends and Stories content into a single view, with Stories at the top of conversations. (Interestingly Snap previously combined users’ chats and Stories into a single feed in a previous, widely unpopular redesign in 2018.) The redesign will also eliminate a separate tab for the Snap Map, placing it instead in the “chat” tab.

And instead of keeping separate sections for Spotlight and Stories, Snap will combine the two into a single "Watch" feed that will algorithmically recommend content. While the current iteration of Snapchat has five distinct sections, the “simplified” version will have just three, including the camera, which will still be the first screen users see upon launching the app.

Snap has struggled with major redesigns in the past and the company says it intends to roll out the new look slowly, with only a small number of users getting the update to start.