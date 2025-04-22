Teens are becoming more worried about the effects of social media

As lawmakers, regulators call for social media companies to do more to protect the mental health of their youngest users, teens' perception of social media also seems to be changing. A growing number of teens say that social media is harmful and takes up too much of their time, according to a new report from Pew Research.

The report, which was based on a survey of 1,391 teens and parents in the United States, sheds light on how teens' perspective on social media has changed amid increasing calls to hold online platforms accountable for the alleged harms they've done to their youngest users.

According to the report, 48 percent of teens now view social media as a "mostly negative" influence on other people their age. That's a significant jump from the last time Pew polled teens on the question in 2022 , when just under a third of teens said the same. The number of teens who view social media as "mostly positive" also decreased, from 24 percent in 2022 to 11 percent in the latest poll. "Teens' views of the impact of social media on their peers has grown increasingly negative," Pew's researchers note.

Interestingly, teens are significantly less likely to report that social media is harmful to themselves specifically. Only 14 percent of teens polled by Pew reported that social media "negatively affects them personally." Pew's researchers don't speculate on the reason for that disparity, though the report notes that there have been growing conversations about the effect social media has on teen mental health, including a warning last year from the US Surgeon General.

Pew's report also suggests that teens are becoming increasingly aware of how much time they spend on social media platforms. Forty-five percent of teens said they "spend too much time" on social media, up from 27 percent who said the same in 2023. A similar proportion of teens said that social media negatively affects their sleep (45 percent) and productivity (40 percent). And 44 percent of teens report that they've "cut back" their smartphone and social media use overall.