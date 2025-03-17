The 560-pound Twitter logo has sold for $34,000

Twitter may be dead, but the 12-foot tall bird logo from its San Francisco headquarters will live on. The sign — one of two birds that formerly adorned Twitter's office — has been sold at auction for $34,375.

That's a bit less than $40,000 auctioneers RR House estimated it would fetch, but is nonetheless a pricey piece of social media history. The massive logo that marked the company's headquarters on San Francisco's Market Street is undoubtedly one of the most iconic symbols associated with the social media company. (The sign was unceremoniously removed after Musk's rebranding of the company to X.)

The unknown buyer will also responsible for costs to move the sign from the San Francisco storage facility where it's currently located. That alone will be no small feat. The sign is 145˝ x 105˝ (roughly 12 feet by 8 feet) and weighs in at 560 pounds, according to the listing. A YouTube video accompanying the listing shows that it took a crane and a team of several workers to remove the sign from the building.

RR Auction

Exactly where "Larry" will end up next isn't clear as the winning bidder's identity hasn't been disclosed, but the 12-foot tall sign is bound to make quite a statement, wherever it lands.

Notably, this isn't the first time "Larry" (the nickname former Tweeps gave to the site's iconic bird logo) hit the auction block. Following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter in 2022, much of the contents of Twitter's former offices were auctioned off in 2023. Other, slightly smaller versions of the logo proved to be popular at the time, with one statue that decorated the office selling for $100,000. The building's other large bird logo was auctioned off in that sale for an undisclosed price.

Update, March 21, 2025, 1:47 PM ET: Now that the auction has closed, this story has been updated to add information about the winning bid.