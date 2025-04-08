The year is 2025, and Instagram is reportedly 'working on' an iPad app

Social media platform Instagram has been around since 2010 yet it still doesn't have a dedicated iPad app. In fact, the last we heard about the network's interest in tablets was back in 2022, when Insta head Adam Mosseri said there simply weren't enough iPad users to merit developing a native app. A baffling standpoint, but one that could finally be changing.

A current employee of the service spoke anonymously to The Information recently and said that in this, the year 2025, Instagram is at last working on an iPad app. As of now, the only way to use Instagram on an iPad is a zoomed-in version of the company's iPhone app. Most businesses realized a decade ago that repurposing a phone app isn't a great user experience since the aspect ratio is so different on a tablet. That's particularly noticeable when your service is all about photo and video content.

The sudden interest in iPad may be part of Instagram's broader efforts to fight for social media dominance as the popular video platform TikTok faces a potential ban in the US. The Information also reported that Instagram recently hosted an early preview of an upcoming Edits app for video-editing, which would compete with CapCut, a rival service also owned by ByteDance and at risk of falling within the TikTok ban.