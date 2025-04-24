Threads is moving to threads.com and adding a bunch of new web features

Back when Meta first introduced its Twitter competitor Threads, many noted that the company had failed to secure the threads.com domain and instead launched the website at threads.net. At the time, the Threads dot com domain belonged to a messaging app startup that said it was reluctant to rebrand its business.

But that startup was later acquired by Shopify and Meta did eventually acquire the coveted threads.com domain for an undisclosed amount. Now, Meta is finally moving Threads' website to threads.com, and adding some much needed functionality to the web version of Threads.

The update adds a new composer that pops up in its own window so you can continue to browse your feeds as you type out a new post. It also allows you to scroll your various custom feeds in a single-column view (much like Threads' mobile app), and finally adds a menu shortcut for saved posts. (Previously, the only way to view saved posts on web was to add it as a pinned column .)

Screenshot via Threads

Meta is also stepping up its efforts to lure users directly from X. The company says it's testing a new feature that allows users to upload a list of people they follow on X and find the corresponding accounts on Threads. The feature, currently labeled as being in "beta," sounds a bit clunky according to Meta's in-app description. It notes that downloading data from X can take as long as three days, so it's not exactly a simple process. But in addition to giving users a way to find familiar accounts on Threads, it could also give Meta some valuable insight into users' habits on other platforms.