Threads is starting to test community notes internally

Last week, Meta decided it would replace its professional fact-checking program with X-style "Community Notes" and it looks like a version of the feature is already being tested on Threads. Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who frequently posts leaked details on Meta's apps, shared three screenshots that show an early look of what the Community Notes might look like in Threads.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson described the screenshots as an "internal prototype" and said the feature wasn't being tested outside of the company.

Paluzzi's images show a new "Write Community Note" option in the menu you can access in the corner of a Threads post. If you select it, it looks like you'll be able to anonymously submit your note, and if it's rated as helpful, it will appear under the post. The whole setup is not dissimilar from how X uses Community Notes, which started as a feature called "Birdwatch" on Twitter before Elon Musk acquired and renamed the company.

Alessandro Paluzzi

Community Notes are just one of the ways Threads is changing under Meta's new approach to moderation. The app, which was against the sharing and promoting of "political" content, will now also suggest political posts. Instagram and Threads head Adam Mosseri demonstrated how you can adjust the amount of political content you see in your feed in a short video shared to Threads today. Meta is giving users three options to choose from: "See less," which attempts to weed out political content, "Standard," which suggests some political content and "See more," which treats political content like everything else on the app.

It's not clear that Community Notes or toggles for political content address the actual issues users have with Threads, or if they'll make anyone happier. They do fit with the "free speech warrior" image Meta is trying to project, though.

Update January 14, 2025, 12:26 PM ET: This story has been updated to add more information from a Meta spokesperson.