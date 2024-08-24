Threads is testing disappearing posts that expire after 24 hours

Threads is testing the option for users to put a 24-hour expiration timer on their posts, after which the post and all replies would disappear, Stories-style. A spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that the feature is being tested among a group of users after it was first spotted earlier this summer by developer Alessandro Paluzzi . It sounds a lot like pre-X Twitter’s Fleets, which didn’t exactly catch on . But, the ephemeral format could save habitual post-deleters some trouble.

It comes a few months after Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared that Threads was experimenting with auto-archiving . That optional feature would let users designate a date for their posts to be hidden from the feed. But Threads users in the past have indicated that they largely aren’t into the idea of automatic archiving, and such a feature hasn’t yet shown up on a wider scale. Threads hit the 200 million user mark at the beginning of August, and recently introduced an analytics tool called Insights for users — particularly those with large followings — to keep track of their account’s performance. Meta also said the option to schedule posts is on the way.