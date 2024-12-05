Threads is testing post analytics

Threads' latest test could help creators and others understand more about how their posts are performing on the platform. The company is testing an expanded version of its analytics feature, which will show users stats for specific posts, Adam Mosseri said in an update.

Up to now, Threads has had an "insights" feature, but it showed aggregated stats for all posts, so it was hard to discern which posts were performing well. Now, insights will be able to surface detailed metrics around specific posts, including views and interactions. It will also break down performance among followers and non-followers.

"Now that your posts will be shown to more people who follow you, it's especially important to understand what's resonating with your existing audience," Mosseri wrote. Threads recently updated its highly criticized "for you" algorithm to surface more posts from accounts you follow , rather than random unconnected accounts.