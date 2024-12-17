Threads is working on scheduled posts

Threads is previewing yet another significant new feature before the end of the year. The app will "soon" begin testing the ability for users to schedule posts ahead of time, according to an update from Meta exec Adam Mosseri.

Mosseri shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which shows a simple tool to set a date and time for a post to go live in Threads' post editor. Interestingly, Mosseri said that users will only be able to schedule new posts, not replies to existing posts because the company wants to continue to prioritize "real-time conversation." Though he didn't give any indication of when the tool may roll out more broadly, he said that the feature had been in the works "for months," so it's likely Meta plans on releasing it more widely at some point.

The ability to schedule posts will be particularly useful for brands, creators and others who use the service to manage professional accounts. Though there are already third-party tools that enable post scheduling, many require a paid subscription.