Threads' new 'use media' feature is its latest attempt to fight stolen memes and engagement farming

Another day, another new Threads feature. Meta's app will " soon " be rolling out a feature that allows users to re-share photos and videos to their timelines with credit to the original poster but without the original post attached.

Once available, users will need to long press on a photo or video from their feed and select "use media." They'll then be able to draft a new post with the image of the clip attached, with a watermark from the original poster showing in the top left corner. "This is a quick, easy way to add your creative takes to trending images and clips without quote posting," Threads chief Adam Mosseri wrote in a post .

The feature is presumably meant to make it easier for people to reshare other users' work with some credit for its original creator. Mosseri has fielded a number of complaints on Threads from frustrated users who see their work ripped off without credit. In a post last month, Mosseri said that Meta was "trying to shift more distribution from aggregators to creators on both Instagram and Threads," though he acknowledged it can be "very difficult to do so" when the original post was lifted from a non Meta-owned platform. On Instagram, the company recently tweaked its algorithm in an attempt to boost creators over aggregators.

Judging by some of the reactions to Threads' latest update, however, a number of creators are still unhappy with Meta's approach. "It just seems like blatant content theft," one photographer replied . "Quoting the post is a far more effective way of sharing someone's content with your own comments while crediting the creator," another user said .