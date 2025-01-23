Threads now lets you scribble on top of other users’ posts

Threads is adding a new feature that lets users get a little more creative in remixing posts from other people. The app now has a "markup" tool that allows users to scribble on top of posts they want to reshare, Adam Mosseri shared in a post .

Markup abilities appear in the menu for quoting and reposting. But instead of simply quoting a post, it launches an editing tool where you can add highlights, arrows or doodles on top of a screenshot of the post. Mosseri said the feature is intended "so you can add your creative take" on posts, but the tools are fairly limited for now. You can only add yellow highlights or red arrows and doodles, though Mosseri said there would be "more to come soon" from Meta.

A Threads spokesperson confirms that the feature will function similarly to quote posts in that the original user is notified if someone chooses to mark up their post. You can also use the "who can reply and quote" setting to disable markups on your own posts.