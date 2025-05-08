Threads will start telling users when their posts are demoted

Threads will finally start giving users more visibility into when their accounts are penalized for breaking its rules. Meta is bringing its "Account Status" feature to Threads, which will enable people to see when the company has removed or demoted posts or handed out other penalties.

The change adds a layer of much-needed transparency to Threads, which already has a recommendation algorithm that can be hard for creators to understand . Earlier this year, Meta reversed course on whether it would recommend political content to Threads users after it tried to limit posts about elections and other "social" topics last year.

As on Instagram (and Facebook), Account Status allows Threads users to view "actions" Meta has taken against their account. It will indicate if a post has been removed, made less visible in other users' feeds or deemed un-recommendable by Meta. It will also show if a user has been blocked from using certain features for breaking the platform's rules.

If Meta has "actioned" your account for some reason, Account Status is also where you can request an appeal. The company says it will alert users once their report has been reviewed.

Account Status is starting to roll out now and is accessible from the "account" section in Threads' settings menu.