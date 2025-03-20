TikTok is adding Amber Alerts to the For You feed

TikTok is bringing Amber Alerts to the For You feed, the platform just announced via blog post . It has teamed up with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to bring these alerts to users and to "leverage the power of the US TikTok community" to help reunite kids with their families.

The social media platform started experimenting with this functionality last year, with a pilot program in Texas. The rollout was successful, with TikTok saying Amber Alerts in Texas were viewed more than 20 million times and contributed to 2.5 million visits to NCMEC's website.

@saraheturney I am SO excited to announce TikTok is working with @NCMEC to bring Amber Alerts to the app. This is definitely going to be a game-changer! #TikTokpartner #OnlineSafety ♬ original sound – Sarah Turney

When an AMBER Alert is issued, users who live near the missing child will see it show up in the For You feed. The posts will feature two hyperlinks. One will lead to the relevant NCMEC data and the other will contact 911, just in case there's information to impart. The platform is also donating advertising credits from these posts to "amplify NCMEC's messaging via their official TikTok account."