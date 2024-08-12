TikTok is finally rolling out group chats for up to 32 people

TikTok is rolling out some direct message updates, including "highly requested" group chats. Owner ByteDance notes that group chats aren't available everywhere just yet, but those who do have access to the feature will be able to chat in groups of up to 32 people.

You can start a group chat in a couple of ways. From your inbox, you can tap the Chat button at the top of the screen or a name in the messages list and then the "More options..." button. You can then choose which friends you want to include and then tap "Start group chat."

The other method to start a group chat is by sharing a post with a bunch of people. When you have a video you'd like to chat about with more than one person, tap the Share button, then select "Create group chat." Pick the friends you want to send it to, add a message if you like, then start chatting with your buds about the video.

You can accept any group chat invites you receive via your inbox. You can only invite people you mutually follow to a group chat. As with regular DMs, group chats are not available to users aged between 13 and 15. As for 16- and 17-year-olds, they'll only be able to join a group chat if they have at least one mutual friend in there. If they create a group chat, they'll have to review and manually approve anyone new who joins.