TikTok loses its bid to pause the law that could ban it next month

A federal court has denied TikTok's request for a temporary pause of a law that could result in a ban of the app next month. The ruling, which came in response to an emergency injunction filed by TikTok earlier this week, is the latest legal setback for the company as it tries to avoid a total ban of its app in the United States.

In its request for a delay in the law taking effect, TikTok indicated that it planned to appeal to the Supreme Court. The company's lawyers also cited the possibility that President-elect Donald Trump may want to take a different approach given some of Trump's past comments about the app. But in a brief order, a panel of three judges denied that request, writing that such a pause was "unwarranted."

TikTok's future now depends on the Supreme Court, though there's no guarantee the court will agree to hear the case. "As we have previously stated, we plan on taking this case to the Supreme Court, which has an established historical record of protecting Americans' right to free speech," the company said in a statement. "The voices of over 170 million Americans here in the US and around the world will be silenced on January 19th, 2025 unless the TikTok ban is halted."