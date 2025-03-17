TikTok rolls out a Security Checkup tool to help protect your account

Although the future of TikTok remains uncertain , the app continues to get new features. The latest is called Security Checkup , which is a centralized dashboard designed to help you protect your account.

You can find the tool by going to Settings and privacy > Security & permissions in the TikTok app. The idea behind Security Checkup is to make it easy for you to do things like link a phone number and email address to make sure you have a backup login method, turn on two-factor authentication, set up a passkey and enable biometric login options such as facial recognition.

In addition, you'll be able to see which devices are logged into your account, so you can revoke access for any that you don't recognize or no longer use. Handily, TikTok will flag any unusual behavior that it detects on your account and you can review any oddities here.