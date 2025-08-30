TikTok users will soon be able to send voice notes, images and videos in chats

TikTok is taking another step towards becoming more than just a platform for infinitely scrolling through short videos. The social media app told TechCrunch that its users will soon be able to send voice notes, images and videos in direct messages or group chats. According to a TikTok spokesperson, these features will roll out in the next few weeks.

As voice messaging has risen in popularity, TikTok will embrace the trend but is capping the length of its voice notes to one minute. For images and videos, users will be able to send up to nine images or videos, taken from their phone's camera app or library, in a DM or group chat, according to TechCrunch. The report added that there will still be guardrails with this new chat feature, including not being able to send an image or video as the first message to another user. This new restriction adds to TikTok's current rules that only allow registered users who are at least 16 years old to use its messaging feature. TikTok is also giving users who are older than 18 the ability to toggle on or off an existing feature that automatically detects and blocks images that have nudity in chats for users between 16 and 18 years old.

Other messaging apps like Messenger and Snapchat already allow their users to send voice notes or media, but TikTok is slowly catching up with the competition. Last year, TikTok added group chats that allow up to 32 people. More recently, TikTok took a page out of X and Meta's book by adding the Footnotes feature in April, which works similarly to Community Notes.