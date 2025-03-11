TikTok will try instituting a 10pm curfew on most teens

TikTok — at least according to the bevy of civil and federal lawsuits against it — is not known for being a safe place for children. In part it has has leaned on parents to do the policing through its Family Pairing tool, which allows guardians to limit teens' screen time and block certain content. Now, TikTok is introducing additional features that allow a paired adult to see their teen's connections and choose when the app is even accessible.

The first new feature, Time Away, lets parents set specific times that TikTok is available on their teen's devices. For example, they can turn off access during a weekend trip or during dinner time, rather than just setting a screen time limit. They can also set a recurring schedule if they want to keep it simple each week. Teens, however, can request extra time, but their parent must approve it.

Parents can also now see exactly who their teen is following or is followed by, along with accounts they've blocked. TikTok claims this will make parents "better equipped to have ongoing conversations and help their teens develop the digital literacy skills they need." Not a small task by any means.

Lastly, TikTok is adding an unusual feature to limit screen time. Anyone under 16 using the platform after 10PM will have their screen taken over and calming music will play (it can be dismissed to continue using the app.) In the coming weeks, TikTok will also test adding meditation exercises to these pop-ups.