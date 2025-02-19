Twitch community guideline violations will now disappear from accounts after a set time

Twitch has rolled out a number of changes to its violation enforcement system. The biggest change is that now infractions will disappear from an account "after a set amount of time." This is great news for long-time creators, as minor violations stacked. This led to folks getting suspended as these smaller infractions piled up.

The platform says that most minor infractions, like cheating in an online game, will expire after 90 days. More serious violations, like participating in hateful conduct, will remain on an account for one to two years. The worst behavior will still result in an immediate suspension. Also, if a user is indefinitely suspended due to the accumulation of multiple violations, they can apply for reinstatement after six months.

Twitch

This isn't any type of "get out of jail free" card. Twitch is also upping the consequences for repeatedly violating the rules in the same policy category. Each time a similar infraction occurs, the length of a suspension will increase. This will be true even if the severity of the offense hasn't gone up. The platform says this new rule is to help "people understand the importance of adhering to our Community Guidelines without needing to resort to an indefinite suspension."

Finally, Twitch is making good on its promise for increased transparency regarding policy violations. For most policy violations, users will now get a detailed email regarding the reasoning behind any suspension decision. This data will soon include specific chat messages or stream snippets. The information will also reside in the Appeals Portal. This starts with chat messages, with video clips coming later on.

Most of these changes are rolling out right now. Twitch recently added something called Enforcement Notes that inform users if certain trends violate one of its policies. It also publishes notes to alleviate "widespread community confusion" and alert folks as to which behaviors "are and aren't out of bounds."