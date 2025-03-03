UK watchdog investigates chidren's safety on TikTok and Reddit

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has announced it's investigating how TikTok, Reddit and Imgur protect children on their platforms.

The probe into TikTok is looking at how the platform uses it young users' (13 to 17 year olds) personal data for recommendations and suggested content, while the investigation into Reddit and Imgur focuses on both how the platforms are using children's personal information and how they're using measures that estimate or confirm a child's age.

"If social media and video sharing platforms want to benefit from operating in the UK they must comply with data protection law," UK Information Commissioner John Edwards stated. "The responsibility to keep children safe online lies firmly at the door of the companies offering these services and my office is steadfast in its commitment to hold them to account." The UK doesn't yet know if these companies have infringed on personal data protections.

In 2023, the ICO handed down a £12.7 million ($16.1 million) fine to TikTok. The platform had allowed up to 1.4 million children under 13 on it in 2020, and used their data without parental consent. The ByteDance-owned company has also faced backlash in the US around young users, with mixed results.