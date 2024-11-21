WhatsApp adds voice message transcripts

WhatsApp added voice message transcripts on Thursday. Handy for when you’re in a loud environment (or if you prefer reading over listening), they’ll be rendered on-device, so they’ll remain encrypted and private.

To set them up, head to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts and toggle the feature on. There, you can also pick your preferred language. Once set up, you can transcribe a message by long-pressing on it and tapping “transcribe.”

The feature will roll out globally over the coming weeks, so you may not see it right away. WhatsApp says message transcripts are launching in only “a few select languages,” but the company plans to add more in the coming months.

Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, has apparently earmarked this week for new messaging features. On Wednesday, Messenger added the ability to leave audio or video messages if a call goes unanswered. Also new in Messenger are AI video call backgrounds, HD video calling, background noise suppression and voice isolation.