X adds passkey logins for Android users
Keep those tweets secure.
X today that it is rolling out support for passkeys on its Android app. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter introduced this security option for iOS users in January, then in April.
Passkeys started to take off as an option from tech companies and online services last year. We have a detailed , but in short, this approach to protecting an account creates a digital authentication credential. It's a stronger alternative to passwords, which can be guessed or stolen. Even have been moving to offer a passkey option for customers.
For X users, you'll still need a password in order to create an account. But once you're in the app, you'll need to click through some menu options to a passkey. It's listed under "Additional password protection" in the Security tab.