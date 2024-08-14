X adds passkey logins for Android users

X announced today that it is rolling out support for passkeys on its Android app. The social media platform formerly known as Twitter introduced this security option for iOS users in the US in January, then globally in April.

Passkeys started to take off as an option from tech companies and online services last year. We have a detailed explainer , but in short, this approach to protecting an account creates a digital authentication credential. It's a stronger alternative to passwords, which can be guessed or stolen. Even password managers have been moving to offer a passkey option for customers.