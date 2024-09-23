X is nerfing the block button: Blocked users will be able to see your posts

The days of the “@[insert username] blocked you” page appear to be over. X owner Elon Musk announced a new change to the platform’s blocking feature allowing blocked users to see posts of the accounts that blocked them.

Blocked accounts still won’t be able to interact with those accounts but they’ll be able to see their posts. A source from X told The Verge the new blocked access feature is being implemented because users can already see and interact with accounts that have blocked them by switching to a non-blocked account.

Musk has wanted to disable the block feature on X for awhile now. More than a year ago, he first expressed his disdain for blocking on X (or technically, Twitter) except for direct messages. He wrote that blocking would become “deleted as a ‘feature’” as well as saying “It makes no sense.”