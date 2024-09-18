X is reportedly back online for some people in Brazil

X is reportedly back online for many people in Brazil, more than two weeks after the service was blocked in the country. The change, though, isn’t because Brazil’s government has reversed its stance on the Elon Musk-owned platform. Instead, it seems that X has begun using Cloudflare’s DNS service, which is for now helping the social network avoid the Brazilian government’s restrictions, though it’s unclear how long that will be the case.

X has been blocked in Brazil since the end of August, when the Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered internet service providers in the country to block X following months of publicly feuding with Musk over X’s refusal to block certain accounts. The spat also affected SpaceX-owned Starlink, which had its Brazilian bank accounts frozen amid the dispute.