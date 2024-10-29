X is trying to make Community Notes faster with ‘lightning notes’

X is trying to speed up its crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes. In an update, the company says it has “re-architected” the scoring system that powers the feature so that the user-generated notes can now appear less than 20 minutes after a post is published on its platform.

Community Notes, introduced in 2022, relies on other X users to fact-check or add missing context to posts on the platform. Contributors are required to cite their sources, and other users then rate the “helpfulness” of the note. Creators are also penalized for posts that get “community noted” in an effort to discourage them from trying to monetize misinformation. Now, that whole process should be able to move a lot quicker.

According to X, these new “lightning notes” can “go live in as little as 14m33s after being written, and 18m20s after the post itself was written.” The change could help address a long running criticism of the crowdsourced fact checking system: that it moves far too slowly compared with the speed of viral misinformation on the platform. For example, an analysis last year by Bloomberg found that it could take several hours for a Community Note to appear on a viral tweet and that, often, only a fraction of users see the fact check compared with the original post.

The new speedier system could change that, though it’s unclear how often the faster “lightning” version of the process will actually play out. Not all posts with incorrect information, misstated facts or AI-generated imagery are immediately flagged for review, if they are at all. X says it has more than 800,000 contributors to the program globally, but some posts will likely still take much longer to wind their way through the Community Notes process.