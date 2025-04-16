X may soon replace DMs with its upcoming chat platform

X DMs may soon be kaput. On Tuesday, a company software engineer posted on the platform that "the whole entire DM's will be gone soon." But the former Twitter isn't getting rid of messaging; the company is said to be replacing it with a full-fledged chatting system called XChat.

X Software Engineer Zach Warunek replied to another user who asked whether XChat would replace message requests. "No, not like request messages but like the whole entire DM's will be gone soon," the engineer replied. Engadget contacted Warunek to ask about a timeframe for the feature, and we'll update this article if we hear back.

No, not like request messages but like the whole entire DM's will be gone soon — Zach Warunek (@ZachWarunek) April 16, 2025

These aren't the first rumors we've seen about XChat. Early this year, the X account @xDaily posted a screenshot showing an XChat icon instead of Messages in the platform's sidebar. In February, owner Elon Musk wrote that, within a few months, he would discontinue his phone number and only use X for texts and calls. Then, @swak_12 (via Android Headlines) posted screenshots this month showing a PIN verification screen (similar to secure messaging apps like Signal) for XChat.

Yet another alleged leak posted on Wednesday by @P4mui includes more screenshots and a list of XChat features, including fully encrypted end-to-end messaging, file transfers and the ability to unread messages and delete individual ones for all users.