X now lets blocked users see your posts

Elon Musk's X has implemented a controversial change to the block function first announced in September, Engadget has confirmed. The update allows blocked users to see posts of the accounts that blocked them, while still not being able to interact with those accounts.

For the first time since 2014, I was able to see posts from William Shatner, who blocked Engadget reporters en masse back then (why, Bill?). At the same time, X displays a message below Shatner's pinned post stating that "you can view public posts from @WilliamShatner, but you are blocked from engaging with them. You also cannot follow or message @WilliamShatner." Prior to that, X simply displayed a "You're blocked" message while showing no tweets, replies or other content.

X previously said it was making the change because users can already see and interact with accounts that have blocked them by switching to a non-blocked account. X also said that blocking as previously implemented could be used to share and hide harmful or private information about those they've blocked, so the new feature allows for "greater transparency."

This is a dangerous decision for a social media platform, and will have serious implications for victims - especially those being stalked - and their safety. Enabling blocked users to see posts is catering to abusers and stalkers, indulging and facilitating their behaviours pic.twitter.com/bxcPhJYXnx — Victims’ Commissioner London (@LDNVictimsComm) October 17, 2024

However, experts on social media abuse say that the changes help stalkers and trolls while reducing their victims' safety. "Enabling blocked users to see posts is catering to abusers and stalkers, indulging and facilitating their behaviors," wrote London Victims' Commissioner Claire Waxman last month.

Users have pointed out that X's blocking changes may run afoul of rules on iOS and Google Play app stores. Apple, for one, states in its developer terms of service that any apps with user-generated content must offer "the ability to block abusive users from the service." The block button is still technically in place, though, so it's not clear what, if anything, Apple and Google will do.

Some have been voting with their feet, with alternative platforms like BlueSky and Threads gaining users and popularity over the last few months. Threads announced today that it has hit 275 million monthly active users (MAUs) — gaining 75 million in just the past three months.