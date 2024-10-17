X updates its privacy policy to allow third parties to train AI models with its data

X is updating its privacy policy with new language that allows it to provide users’ data to third-party “collaborators” in order to train AI models. The new policy , which takes effect November 15, 2024, would seem to open the door to Reddit-like arrangements in which outside companies can pay to license data from X.

The updated policy shared by X includes a new section titled “third-party collaborators.”

Depending on your settings, or if you decide to share your data, we may share or disclose your information with third parties. If you do not opt out, in some instances the recipients of the information may use it for their own independent purposes in addition to those stated in X’s Privacy Policy, including, for example, to train their artificial intelligence models, whether generative or otherwise.

While the policy mentions the ability to opt out, it’s not clear how users would actually do so. As TechCrunch notes , the policy points to users’ settings menu, but there’ doesn’t appear to be an control for opting out of data sharing. The policy doesn’t go into effect until next month, though, so there’s still a chance that could change. X didn’t respond to a request for comment.

If X were to begin licensing its data to other companies, it could open up a significant new revenue stream for the social media company, which has seen waning interest from major advertisers.

In addition to the privacy policy, X is also updating its terms of service with stricter penalties for entities that are caught “scraping” large numbers of tweets. In a section titled “liquidated damages” the company states anyone viewing or accessing more than a million posts a day will be subject to a penalty of $15,000.

Protecting our users’ data and our system resources is important to us. You further agree that, to the extent permitted by applicable law, if you violate the Terms, or you induce or facilitate others to do so, in addition to all other legal remedies available to us, you will be jointly and severally liable to us for liquidated damages as follows for requesting, viewing, or accessing more than 1,000,000 posts (including reply posts, video posts, image posts, and any other posts) in any 24-hour period - $15,000 USD per 1,000,000 posts.