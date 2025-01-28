X’s payments app will be available later this year

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It seems that X is getting ready to finally roll out the payments app the company's leaders have long been promising The company will introduce X Money later this year with Visa as partner, CEO Linda Yaccarino announced.

According to Yaccarino, X Money will support person-to-person payments via users' debit cards with the ability to transfer funds to a bank account, much like Venmo. The service will also allow you to deposit money into an "X Wallet."

Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year. 💰Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct 🪪 Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments 🏦 Option to instantly... — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025

Bothe Yaccarino and X owner Elon Musk have long promised to bring financial services to X as they attempt to turn the platform into an " everything app ." In a memo last year, Yaccarino said the company planned to support banking and payments features for users. Musk has also said he wants people to be able to run their "entire financial world" via X.