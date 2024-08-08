You can now include 20 images in a single Instagram post
Bring on the photo dumps!
Good news, oversharers: Instagram has doubled the number of photos and videos users can share in a carousel post. A representative for the social media network told Engadget that the limit has been increased from 10 to 20 pieces of media. This update will roll out to all Instagram users round the world beginning today.
For users of a certain age, this change may harken back to the late 2000s era of photo dumps on Facebook. Long before it became “Meta,” Facebook was the place to share vast numbers of photos. And since smartphones were only just arriving on the market, most of those photos were from digital that would never fit in your pocket. Ah, memories!
The carousel post format first rolled out to all Instagram users back but was restricted to 10 items until now. Instagram has explored additional carousel features since that original launch, such as the ability a single photo from the batch and setting the posts .