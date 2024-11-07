You can now post tracks to TikTok from Spotify and Apple Music
Share to the feed or via DM.
TikTok is all about the tunes, and the social network has added to directly post audio from streaming services. Share to TikTok is a new feature that will let listeners in Apple Music and Spotify share music to the video platform. The tool can post a track, album, playlist or other content to the TikTok Feed, either in FYP or Stories. Streaming audio material can also be shared via a TikTok DM.
Even though TikTok has become a popular place to discover and share audio, the company recently that its TikTok Music platform would be shutting down later this month; the service never launched in the US. The business has also faced scrutiny for in its users, as well as posing a possible security threat. The US has considered the app, and Canada recently ordered TikTok to its domestic operations.