YouTube invites users to test its community notes feature

YouTube seems to be starting to roll out its community notes feature to a select group of users. Screenshots of YouTube’s official invitation to join the pilot program for its new community correction feature are popping up all over social media, according to 9to5Google.

Aye YouTube is adding community notes pic.twitter.com/xVOw9yEzhJ — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) August 7, 2024

YouTube first announced its community notes feature in June. The new feature allows viewers to submit short blurbs that provide additional context or correct information to certain video content. The community notes feature comes ahead of the US presidential election.

There is no official start date for the new feature, but YouTube has added a section to its “Help” database with instructions on writing and submitting notes. We’ve also reached out to Google for a comment on the new feature.

The pilot program is currently only available in English for mobile devices in the US, according to the support page. The company previously said it would invite participants through email or their Creator Studios account. The select group of test subjects will provide feedback to YouTube to help the platform determine which notes are “helpful,” “somewhat helpful” or “unhelpful,” before rolling out its community notes feature to the public, according to the official YouTube blog.