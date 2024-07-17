Some of our favorite Lego sets are at all-time low prices for Prime Day 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

On day two of Amazon's Prime Day sale, we're still seeing deals on some great Lego sets. True, Legos may be slightly outside our tech purview, but an unofficial poll tells us that most people who are into gadgets also tend to love building with Bricks. A few noteworthy sets are going for up to 30 percent off for Prime Day and we rounded up a few of our favorites here. And there are plenty more Lego Prime Day deals to check out before the shopping event is over.

This Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter is down to $35 from its list price of $50. It's recommended for builders aged nine and above and has 474 pieces so it should keep you and/or (pun not intended) your kids busy for a while. The X-Wing has a retractable landing gear and a pair of spring-loaded shooters. You can convert the wings to attack position with the press of a button. The kit comes with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures that you can place in the cockpit, while R2-D2 has his very own spot on board.

Marvel fans may be interested in picking up an Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that's kitted out with the Infinity Stones. This set usually costs $69, but it's on sale for $49. This 765-piece kit is geared toward adult builders. It comes with a stand and descriptive tablet, so the idea is to keep this on display, perhaps in your office, living room or den. The gauntlet also has jointed fingers, so you can position them as you like (perhaps with the middle one raised in the direction of a completed Thanos build).

Lego's relatively new botanical sets are super popular as of late, and we're seeing some discounts on a few of those sets. The Icons Wildflower Bouquet set is 20 percent off for Prime Day and down to a record low of $48, while the adorable Icons Tiny Plants Building set is 21 percent off and down to $40.

Finally, for car lovers out there, you can snag this Lego Technic Porsche 911 RSR race car set for $126, down from its usual $180 price.

