Sonos speakers and soundbars are up to 20 percent off for Prime Day

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s Prime Day again, and Amazon has the Sonos Era 100 speaker, the critically acclaimed successor to the Sonos One, on sale for $50 off. The deal could be worth a look if you’re eyeing a terrific-sounding home speaker or want to expand your existing Sonos setup. Usually, it is $249, but you can order the Sonos Era 100 today for only $199. If home theater is your priority, you can also save up to $110 on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) or Ray soundbar.

The Sonos Era 100, which only arrived last year, sounds better than its successor and has more convenient controls and easier TruePlay tuning. The latter automatically adjusts its sound based on your room’s acoustics. Previously requiring a phone (and iPhone only, leaving out Android users), the feature now uses the speaker’s built-in mics for “Quick Tuning.” (iOS device owners can optionally still use the more advanced TruePlay tuning for a more thorough setup.)

The speaker is surprisingly loud and has more potent bass than the Sonos One lineup it replaced. It has two tweeters for better high-end output. Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham found the speaker’s sound quality to surpass that of the One, offering a full-bodied listening experience.

You can optionally buy two (or a second while on sale if you already own one) for a stereo pair. Use the Sonos app (which has had problems lately, but the company is working to improve it) to link your two speakers, providing a richer listening experience with stereo separation. It also supports Amazon Alexa and Sonos’ assistant for voice control. If you have a Sonos soundbar, you can set it up as a rear speaker for surround sound while watching TV or movies.

Speaking of soundbars, Amazon Prime Day also has a couple of those on sale, too. The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar, typically $499, is available for $399. The speaker has a compact design and enhanced sound quality with Dolby Atmos support. The Sonos Ray, the company’s entry-level soundbar, is on sale for $110 off. An upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers, the solid speaker is good for TVs in smaller spaces. You can get the Sonos Ray for $169 (typically $279).

Sonos Beam Gen 2 $399 $499 Save $100 See at Amazon

Sonos Ray $169 $279 Save $110 See at Amazon

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.