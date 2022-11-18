PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are down to an all-time low of $50 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Sony's having a big sale at Amazon, with significant discounts on games, wired and wireless Inzone headsets and all-time low prices on its DualSense controllers. The latter are marked down by up to 33 percent to just $50, and we're also seeing discounts of up to 64 percent on games like Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Sony is also hosting its own Black Friday sale at the PlayStation Store, with numerous other titles on sale.

For anyone looking to get a second DualSense controller, particularly a colorful model, it's never been a better time. All the models are on sale for $50, including the red, blue, pink, purple and camouflage versions, which normally sell for $75, so they're a third off. All models offer advanced haptic feedback that give you strong feel of what's happening on screen, with subtle differences between walking on grass or sand, for instance. And the analog triggers also recreate the feel of in-game tools, like the resistance of a bow when shoot an arrow.

You can also grab a number of physical games at steep discounts, including the aforementioned titles Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Other notable deals include Death Stranding Director's Cut ($20 or 60 percent off) WWE 2K22 ($25 or 64 percent off), The Last of Us Part I at $50 (29 percent off), Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut ($30, or 57 percent off) and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ($30 or 57 percent off). And if it's some other game you're after, Sony has numerous deals at the PlayStation Store as mentioned earlier.

Finally, Sony is selling both its wired and wireless Inzone H3, Inzone H7 and Inzone H9 gaming headsets for $78, $148 and $278 respectively, for savings of 22, 36 and 7 percent. You can also grab the PlayStation DualSense charging station and Media Remote for $20 each, or 33 percent off.

