Sony reveals its PlayStation VR2 headset

Sony has today showed off the full and finished design of the PlayStation VR2 headset, as well as updated shots of the VR2 Sense controller. PlayStation SVP Hidekai Nishino explains over on the PlayStation blog that the matching design of both headset and controller are designed to represent the 360-degree view of the virtual world. He added that the look and feel was crafted to feel more congruent with the PlayStation 5’s overall vibe, albeit in a more softer, body-friendly manner.

Nishino writes that a big focus was on ergonomics, and that the initial feedback from testers has been positive. In addition, there is a new lens adjustment dial to help users ensure good eye comfort, as well as new ventilation to improve airflow. He ended by saying that the new unit has a “single cord set up” which should make getting things up and running a little easier than with the original PSVR.

Sony

Sadly, there’s no word on if this will have a knock-on effect with the pricing, or anything else, but for now we’ll just sit contentedly staring at the must-have gadget of, uh, whenever it arrives.