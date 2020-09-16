Sony shows off 'Miles Morales' mayhem, announces PS4 release

Everybody’s favorite web slinger is making his way to the Playstation 5! During Sony’s PS5 gameplay preview event on Wednesday, the company unveiled seven additional minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales title.

Miles Morales follows on directly from the ending scenes of PS4’s Spider-Man. The demo opens with Miles and a friend exploring an East Harlem street festival just before a fight between two of the game’s factions breaks out. Morales must suit up and fight his way across the partially destroyed Braithwaite Bridge to keep the Underground from stealing a supply of Roxxon’s NuForm energy canisters. Luckily, ”nuSpider-Man” has a few “nutricks” up his form-fitting sleeves, including bio-electric attacks and active camouflage, with which to smack down his largely hapless thug opponents.