Sony shows off 'Miles Morales' mayhem, announces PS4 release

Just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, kicking ass and taking names.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
59m ago
Everybody’s favorite web slinger is making his way to the Playstation 5! During Sony’s PS5 gameplay preview event on Wednesday, the company unveiled seven additional minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales title.

Miles Morales follows on directly from the ending scenes of PS4’s Spider-Man. The demo opens with Miles and a friend exploring an East Harlem street festival just before a fight between two of the game’s factions breaks out. Morales must suit up and fight his way across the partially destroyed Braithwaite Bridge to keep the Underground from stealing a supply of Roxxon’s NuForm energy canisters. Luckily, ”nuSpider-Man” has a few “nutricks” up his form-fitting sleeves, including bio-electric attacks and active camouflage, with which to smack down his largely hapless thug opponents.

“You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker),” Insomniac Games Community Director, James Stevenson, said in a press release Wednesday. ”You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate.”

Miles Morales will be available for both the PS4 and the PS5 this holiday season for $50, regardless of which console you buy it for. Plus, anybody who buys the PS4 version should reportedly receive a gratis PS5 upgrade upon purchasing the new system.

